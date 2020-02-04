Caste arithmetic dictates Congress’s outreach for Delhi polls

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As campaign for Delhi election hots up, Congress has got its MLAs, leaders and party workers from Bihar, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan to fan out to the city’s pockets, dominated by voters from these states, with a special focus on caste arithmetic in 70 assembly constituencies. Delhi has a sizeable population of voters who have migrated from various states over the years and the party wants to woo them by getting leaders from their home states for canvas for its candidates. Poorvanchalis, migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, hold sway in around 25 assembly constituencies in east and northeast Delhi.

“MLAs, prominent state leaders and a large number of party workers from Bihar, are canvassing for candidates hailing from Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh. We have identified ward-wise areas where these people are going door-to-door, seeking votes for the party,” AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil said. Chief ministers from Congress-ruled states are camping in Delhi, holding meetings and reaching out to voters. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a public meeting on Monday, while Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addressed one the day before. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday.

The party has decided to unleash its star campaigners in the last week, going into the February 8 polls. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to hold a public meeting later this week, is expected to give it a miss owing to her ill health. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to campaign in the fag end of the campaign.