Coronavirus outbreak: Five tested return negative result in Delhi

So far, 13 people have been admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital over suspected cases of novel coronavirus.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, play carrom inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP at Chhawla, New Delhi

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei, China, play carrom inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP at Chhawla, New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five individuals who were moved to Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment from the quarantine facility at Manesar have been found negative of novel coronavirus, army sources said on Monday. The five individuals who were brought to India from Wuhan by a special Air India flight as part of the evacuation drive had symptoms of cough and cold and were thus shifted for better treatment.

So far, 13 people have been admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital over suspected cases of novel coronavirus. Five people were admitted to the isolation ward on Thursday night last week. The first three patients to be admitted to the ward on January 27 were discharged after their reports came back negative.
Over 650 Indians were flown out of Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday on two special Air India flights. They are currently in quarantine at two facilities set up by the Army and ITBP in Delhi.

The samples of the 13 patients, including those who came on Sunday, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. So far, the lab has tested 130 samples from across the country, of which two from Kerala were found to be positive. In India, the third case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala on Monday. 

