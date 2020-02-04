Delhi court extends custody for Sharjeel Imam by 3 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday extended the police custody of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam who is under probe for sedition by three days. Imam was produced at Patiala House Court’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Purushottam Pathak’s residence on Monday when his five-day custody ended.

According to crime branch sources, the Delhi Police had sought an extension of his custody for three more days to probe his alleged links to a WhatsApp group, and the court accepted the demand. A sedition case had been registered against him on January 26 for delivering a speech on January 13 which later went viral.