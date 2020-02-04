Home Cities Delhi

Delhi needs government that will give direction, not play blame game: PM Modi

He said that the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the politics of hate.

Published: 04th February 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:03 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Dwarka in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Dwarka in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games.

Addressing an election rally in Dwarka three days before the February 8 assembly elections, the prime minister accused the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Modi sought to know if 'mohalla clinics' set up by the AAP government will work if Delhiites fall sick outside city. He said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the politics of hate.

The people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi's transformation, the prime minister told the gathering. "Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us," he said.

He added that the Centre opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of US, and built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Modi Delhi rally Delhi Assembly Polls Delhi elections
