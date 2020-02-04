Home Cities Delhi

Failure to install rainwater harvesting systems in Delhi would entail fine of Rs 5 lakh: NGT

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that barring few, all the schools and colleges have adequate and functional rainwater harvesting systems.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Failure to install rainwater harvesting systems by institutions in the national capital would entail a fine of Rs five lakh, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing the Delhi Jal Board to recover the amount.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that barring few, all the schools and colleges have adequate and functional rainwater harvesting systems.

After implementation of rainwater harvesting system in schools and colleges, the monitoring committee formed by NGT concentrated on implementation in various other buildings under Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and others, the tribunal was informed.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation needs to set up rainwater harvesting system at various locations. The DMRC, as per report dated October 31, 2019, installed such systems at 185 out of 236 locations. At 45 locations, it was not found feasible. Further steps were underway," the NGT was told.

The tribunal also passed a slew of directions enumerating fines for failure in revival of water bodies, illegal extraction of groundwater and failure to use treated water for secondary purposes.

"Failure in the revival of water bodies by the land-owning agencies till March 31, 2021, would lead to fine of Rs 50,000 per month payable to and to be recovered by CPCB who may notify such agencies within one month about this direction," the bench said.

The NGT said for failure to use treated water for secondary purposes after March 31, 2021, and use of freshwater in lieu thereof by the DJB, Rs 1 lakh per month per sewage treatment plant would be payable.

It said for failure to install rainwater harvesting systems by institutions, Rs 5 lakh per institution will be required to be paid by them.

The order will apply to all institutions as may be specified by the Committee and the amount will be payable to and to be recovered by DJB who may notify such institutions within one month about this direction.

"We are of the view that having regard to significance of issues dealt with, that is revival of water bodies in view of their potential for recharge of groundwater, which in turn impacts water availability in river Yamuna, preventing illegal extraction of groundwater to preserve the groundwater table, rainwater harvesting systems having impact on groundwater table and use of treated water (from STPs) for secondary purposes, to increase availability of potable water, it may be necessary to consider compensation regime with a view to ensure sustainable development and inter-generational equity," the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Delhi Jal Board Adarsh Kumar Goel
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp