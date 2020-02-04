Veteran Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir joins BJP ahead of Delhi polls

Home Cities Delhi

Meanwhile, his father said that he had no knowledge of Samir joining any political party.

NEW DELHI: Samir Dwivedi, son of senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

"This is my first political party. Looking at the circumstances today, good people should join politics. There are things which have been done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which were not possible earlier. CAA and abrogation of Article 370 are its examples," Samir said after joining the BJP.

Speaking on the Shaheen Bagh, he said: "Those who are fuelling protest at Shaheen bagh are the same people who were praising China in 1962. I want to ask women protesters in Shaheen Bagh that a person who abolished the practice of triple talaq for your rights. How can he take away your citizenship?"

Meanwhile, his father said that he had no knowledge of Samir joining any political party.

Commenting on his son's decision to join BJP, Janardan said: "I have no information about this, If he is joining BJP then it is his independent decision".

