AAP trying to hijack Delhi elections through violence: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it is trying to "hijack" the coming Delhi Assembly elections through violence and communal disharmony.

Naqvi's remark came a day after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man detained for opening fire at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, is associated with AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone, in which Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh are seen along with prominent leaders of the party such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

"The situation is such that AAP is telling the thieves to steal and at the same time it tells the people to stay awake. It is extremely unfortunate how AAP is trying to hijack the elections through violence and communal disharmony. It is trying to put a curtain on its failures," Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi further took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attacking the centre on the issue of unemployment during their public rallies.

"The problem is that these people have now themselves become jobless so they are unable to see the initiatives taken by this government. Both siblings are roaming around to save their existence," said Naqvi.