Home Cities Delhi

Bharat Parv concludes amid patriotic fervour

Bharat Parv commenced on January 26, as part of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. The theme of this year’s celebration was Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The fifth edition of the just-concluded Bharat Parv, held at Red Fort lawns, had a number of cultural performances by artistes from different states across the country

The fifth edition of the just-concluded Bharat Parv, held at Red Fort lawns, had a number of cultural performances by artistes from different states across the country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From tableaux of the Republic Day parade, performance by armed forces bands and cultural performances from different regions to authentic cuisine and handicrafts from across the country, the just-concluded Bharat Parv had everything to make you feel proud of your country.  Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other central ministries and state governments/ union territories, the event celebrated the spirit and diversity of India in the lawns of Red Fort. 

Bharat Parv commenced on January 26, as part of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. The theme of this year’s celebration was Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi. There were 79 handicrafts stalls and 27 theme pavilions from all over the country. Besides, the food stalls by the National Association of Street Vendors of India, there were more than 50 food stalls promoting local cuisines of different states.

A studio kitchen was also set up for live cookery demonstrations. The event witnessed cultural performances by North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) and street plays by the students of Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management sensitising visitors about social issues. “This was the fifth consecutive Bharat Parv where ITDC displayed its capabilities in executing and managing mega-events to promote the rich cultural and traditional diversity of the country, making it a wonderful experience for the visitors,” said Anmol Zutshi, General Manager, Ashok Events Division, ITDC. 

A peep into India
There were 79 handicrafts stalls and 27 theme pavilions from all over the country. There were more than 50 food stalls promoting local cuisines of different states. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Parv Republic Day parade
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp