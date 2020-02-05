Bharat Parv concludes amid patriotic fervour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From tableaux of the Republic Day parade, performance by armed forces bands and cultural performances from different regions to authentic cuisine and handicrafts from across the country, the just-concluded Bharat Parv had everything to make you feel proud of your country. Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other central ministries and state governments/ union territories, the event celebrated the spirit and diversity of India in the lawns of Red Fort.

Bharat Parv commenced on January 26, as part of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. The theme of this year’s celebration was Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi. There were 79 handicrafts stalls and 27 theme pavilions from all over the country. Besides, the food stalls by the National Association of Street Vendors of India, there were more than 50 food stalls promoting local cuisines of different states.

A studio kitchen was also set up for live cookery demonstrations. The event witnessed cultural performances by North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) and street plays by the students of Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management sensitising visitors about social issues. “This was the fifth consecutive Bharat Parv where ITDC displayed its capabilities in executing and managing mega-events to promote the rich cultural and traditional diversity of the country, making it a wonderful experience for the visitors,” said Anmol Zutshi, General Manager, Ashok Events Division, ITDC.

A peep into India

