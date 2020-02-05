Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gunja Kapoor a YouTuber was caught donning a burqa at Shaheen Bagh while filming with her hidden camera on Wednesday. Followed by PM Modi on Twitter, Kapoor drew attention towards herself for asking “too many questions”. Women alert at the protest site later caught her with the camera and identified her as the YouTuber.

A short video of Kapoor being interrogated by women at the protest site made rounds on social media.

“Where did you get the burqa from? Why did you wear it? Are you from media? We allow the media to come and film openly. You are trying to demean burqa by wearing it like this,” several women were heard telling her as she sat in a chair without responding. The women then handed over here to the police present.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendra Prasad Meena said that Kapoor was shooting videos at the site when protesters in the area identified her as an outsider. In her defence, Kapoor said that her motive to go to the protest site in such clothes was to make the protesters feel comfortable by blending in with them. She alleged that her bag was ransacked and that her Aadhar card and phone were stolen.