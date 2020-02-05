Centre refuses to answer queries on Jamia, claims action taken to save students

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday refused to share information on action taken against the Delhi Police for the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), claiming the action was necessary to “save the lives of innocent students.”

When questioned about it in the Lok Sabha by MPs Deepak Adhikari and NK Premachandran, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said 62 police personnel and 127 others, including 36 students, were injured during the protests at the University.

In a written response, Reddy justified the entry of the Delhi Police inside the Jamia campus. “As reported by Delhi Police, they entered the University Campus chasing the violent congregation of students/ mob, to nab/ disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the Government property as well as saving the lives of innocent students residing in the campus area.”

Asked about the details of the cases registered against students in various universities in connection with the protest against the CAA, Reddy said, “Central data base of such cases is not maintained”. He added that three cases were registered against the mob, which was found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property while protesting against the amended law. The minister also said that 25 persons were arrested in connection with the Jamia violence.

99 arrested for protests

In response to a different question on anti-CAA protests, the Union Home ministry listed out six areas in the national capital where protests turned violent--Jamia, Sunder Nagar, Seelampur, Old Seemapuri and Shaheen Bagh.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said so far, 66 anti-CAA protests have been held in the national capital, 11 cases have been registered following the violence and 99 people have been arrested.

He added that incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.