He taught us Bhagavad Gita, is that terrorism? Asks Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

Harshita Kejriwal also said that people have assured her that their vote will go to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal criticised the BJP and asked whether it is terrorism, if her father taught her Bhagavad Gita.

"They say politics is dirty but it's a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?" Harshita told ANI here.

"My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us - my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 AM, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing, 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism? Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 Chief Ministers. Not only us, but two crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done," she added.

Asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making fun of Kejriwal's illness, the Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said, "I pray to God that he stays healthy. If this is his attitude, then he only will understand it. Don't know whether he is able to sleep at night after saying all this."

She also said that people have assured her that their vote will go to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"People are watching how allegations are being put on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to 'jhaadu'. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard," Sunita said.

"This is a democracy. Whoever the people elect, they have to govern. In the past five years, Arvind has traveled a lot to the 70 constituencies of Delhi. People are our family," she added.

She expressed disappointment with the allegation of some people from the opposition that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist or Maoist.

"Our concern is about his health. It is very sad that some people from the opposition party are leveling Arvind with tags of a terrorist. He is someone who has devoted his life to social service. People in politics should be mature and not make such statements," she said.

"AAP has worked for the basic education and health services in Delhi in its first term. Further, we want to take Delhi to level 2 if given an opportunity again," she added.

The elections for the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

