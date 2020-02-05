Home Cities Delhi

Himalayan: The bike for extreme mountaineers

Ever since the bike was launched in 2016, the Himalayan has gone on to win over the mid-size adventure tourer segment as a versatile product built to take on rough riding conditions.

Himalayan

Himalayan

By Praveen Raja 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ever since the bike was launched in 2016, the Himalayan has gone on to win over the mid-size adventure tourer segment as a versatile product built to take on rough riding conditions. Certain additions make it an even more engaging adventure motorcycle if you are in the market for a mid-size do-it-all bike. Sticking to the tall stance of the original Himalayan, the new bike comes with switchable ABS for off-road use, a hazard switch to warn other riders in case of an emergency, a new brake mechanism to improve stopping power and also a side stand to make parking easy.

The engine is upgraded to a BS6 unit to meet the upcoming emission norms and with that, Royal Enfield claims that the bike feels even more refined than before. Along with the newly launched Himalayan, they are offering an exclusive range of accessories such as an aluminium handlebar with a cross brace, a set of 26-litre panniers for storage, touring seats with 3D mesh and an engine guard for protection to name a few. For the rider, the brand also offers dual sport helmets, a lightweight jersey, T-shirts, sweatshirts and headgear. Available in three colours, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is being offered with a three-year warranty. Priced in the `1.86 lakh range.

