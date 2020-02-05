Increase in young art collectors at Delhi's India Art Fair

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As India Art Fair wrapped this Sunday in the capital city, The Morning Standard attempted to take stock of sale figures of Delhi-based galleries. While we observed mixed reactions, gallerists say the increase in enthusiastic young collectors was a welcome change.

According to Tunty Chauhan, gallerist, Threshold Art Gallery, apart from regular buyers, there were new leads and young professionals making weighed choices at the fair. “We, at Threshold, kept the price range of artworks below seven lakhs and sold well. At a fair like this where there’s so much to offer, the buyer is spoilt for choices, so we have to keep our margins low. At our booth, the artists like V Ramesh (small watercolours), Achia Anzi, Pandit Khairnar and Anindita Bhattacharya did well. Internet connectivity continues to remain the biggest problem at the Art Fair. Jagdip and her team are very approachable and helpful.”

For Roshni Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery, the art fair exceeded the expectations not only in terms of commercial success but also in terms of quality of art and varied audiences that the fair has attracted.

“We were able to place many of our works in great collections on the first day itself. Buyers ranged from Delhi and Bombay to Singapore, Belgium and Switzerland. Works that were sold ranged from USD 1,000 to USD 150,000. This edition introduced us to new collectors who were just initiating their journey of collecting, starting from this art fair.”