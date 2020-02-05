Home Cities Delhi

Is unemployment an experiment: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi

Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi, also asks if the rising unemployment rate is a coincidence

Published: 05th February 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “coincidence-experiment” jibe, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she wanted to know whether no mention of declining unemployment rate in the country in his speech was just a ‘sanyog’ (coincidence) or an ‘prayog’ (experiment).

“According to a report, in seven industrial sectors, 3.5 crore jobs have been lost. But when PM gives speech, does not mention this. Can he tell us whether this is a coincidence or an experiment? In last 35 years, unemployment rate is higher. Does this happen by chance or was a trial?” Priyanka said at an election rally in Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi on Tuesday.

Modi, speaking at his first public meeting for assembly elections held in east Delhi on Monday, had targeted Congress and the ruling AAP for inciting protested over Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. He said series of sit-in are not just coincidence but experiments aiming to vitiate harmony in the country.

Condemning the PM for not addressing the issue of poor economy and rising unemployment rate, Priyanka further criticized Centre’s decision to sell public sector enterprises.“PM keeps blaming opposition for not letting him work. But the government is working swiftly. Government companies are being sold. LIC, Air India, BPCL, and BSNL have been sold and now the government is planning to put up railways for sale,” she said. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and party leader Kirti Azad were also in attendance on the occassion. 

Directing her tirade against AAP, Priyanka said AAP had done nothing in Delhi but refurbished structures, which were built during the Sheila Dikshit regime. “If you have works to showcase, why do you need to spend huge money on publicity? But people of Delhi understand all these stunts. You (voters) have experienced work undertaken by Congress hence vote for the party,” Priyanka said. 

Earlier, speaking at another rally in Sunlight Colony, which is part of Jangpura constituency, Rahul also hit out at BJP and AAP for their publicity budget. “They don’t perform but do their marketing for which they use your (public) money. PM and Kejriwal are not interested in job creation, they want to create a divide in the society,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi Narendra Modi experiment comment
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp