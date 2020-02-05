Is unemployment an experiment: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “coincidence-experiment” jibe, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she wanted to know whether no mention of declining unemployment rate in the country in his speech was just a ‘sanyog’ (coincidence) or an ‘prayog’ (experiment).

“According to a report, in seven industrial sectors, 3.5 crore jobs have been lost. But when PM gives speech, does not mention this. Can he tell us whether this is a coincidence or an experiment? In last 35 years, unemployment rate is higher. Does this happen by chance or was a trial?” Priyanka said at an election rally in Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi on Tuesday.

Modi, speaking at his first public meeting for assembly elections held in east Delhi on Monday, had targeted Congress and the ruling AAP for inciting protested over Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. He said series of sit-in are not just coincidence but experiments aiming to vitiate harmony in the country.

Condemning the PM for not addressing the issue of poor economy and rising unemployment rate, Priyanka further criticized Centre’s decision to sell public sector enterprises.“PM keeps blaming opposition for not letting him work. But the government is working swiftly. Government companies are being sold. LIC, Air India, BPCL, and BSNL have been sold and now the government is planning to put up railways for sale,” she said. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and party leader Kirti Azad were also in attendance on the occassion.

Directing her tirade against AAP, Priyanka said AAP had done nothing in Delhi but refurbished structures, which were built during the Sheila Dikshit regime. “If you have works to showcase, why do you need to spend huge money on publicity? But people of Delhi understand all these stunts. You (voters) have experienced work undertaken by Congress hence vote for the party,” Priyanka said.

Earlier, speaking at another rally in Sunlight Colony, which is part of Jangpura constituency, Rahul also hit out at BJP and AAP for their publicity budget. “They don’t perform but do their marketing for which they use your (public) money. PM and Kejriwal are not interested in job creation, they want to create a divide in the society,” he said.