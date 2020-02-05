Home Cities Delhi

Judgment needs to be implemented at the earliest for Nirbhaya gangrape convicts: AAP leaders

Raising the issue, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said despite the punishment awarded to the four convicts, their hanging is being postponed.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case victim’s mother (L) outside the SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Adami Party on Tuesday during the morning session of Rajya Sabha demanded intervention of the President or the CJI regarding the delay in hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape. Indian Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was “very sensitive and serious” and the court judgment must be implemented soon.

Raising the issue, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said despite the punishment awarded to the four convicts, their hanging is being postponed. He also said that political remarks were being made regarding the case. 
Singh said while the entire country was on the streets following the gangrape in 2012, the culprits have been able to get a new date every time to delay the execution.“Tarikh per Tarikh (date after date),” Singh said, in an apparent reference to a famous dialogue of the film ‘Damini’ revolving around a rape trial.

Observing that people are agitated and concerned over the delay in execution of the court order, Chairman Naidu said those in the system must fulfil their responsibilities. He said the convicts were given all legal opportunities.“We cannot allow such things to go on in the country... People are getting restive...It must be seen that judgement is implemented at the earliest,” he said.TMC and Congress MPs, who were raising slogans against the CAA, NRC and NPR, stopped sloganeering as the issue was discussed. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Delhi government for the delay in executing the punishment.     

Helpline number  functional 
Delhi Police’s single emergency helpline number ‘112’ Tuesday came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which tested it during proceedings and found it to be functional. However, the lawyer representing the police and an amicus curiae assisting the court in a PIL relating to women’s safety differed on the response time taken by the Delhi police in answering the call.    

