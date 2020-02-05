Home Cities Delhi

Raghavendra Rathore weaves Proud To Be Indian collection in collaboration with Obeetee

The ace fashion designer ties up with carpet brand Obeetee to bring out bespoke carpets

Published: 05th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A carpet from the Durbar Gaadi Masand series from the Raghvendra Rathore-Obeetee collection

A carpet from the Durbar Gaadi Masand series from the Raghvendra Rathore-Obeetee collection

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One of the first Indian designers to use Brand India positioning for a fashion company, Raghavendra Rathore has joined hands with the country’s leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs, Obeetee, to introduce a unique concept showcasing high-end boutique carpet pieces. 

The ace designer has designed the third edition of the Proud To Be Indian (PTBI) series. Synergised into a holistic vision of luxury rooted in old-world regalia of Rajasthan, Rathore’s carpet designs are elegantly classic and reflective of the land’s many stories, but the calibre of values and quality these pieces embody cuts across all borders. A member of Jodhpur’s royal family, Rathore has explored motifs, colours and patterns to display ‘never-been-woven-before’ royal couture floor coverings, that characterise his aristocratic lineage. The craftsmanship is vibrant with exquisite embroidery, intricate weaves and asymmetrical designs – put in place by Mirzapur weavers.

“The collection epitomises old-world luxury and has the essence of a bygone era. The Marwar region, specifically Jodhpur, is the core inspiration for all ideas and vision behind the look and feel of these carpets,” says Rathore, talking about the collection. “We have experimented heavily with paisleys, asymmetrical designs and unusual patterns to create these unique designs. The references have been taken from the past,” he further says adding that it took nearly five years to come up with these designs.

Rathore says that even though Obeetee’s pieces have international appeal, the essence of each piece is essentially Indian. “They always put forth the Indian craft before the world and this was what motivated me to go ahead with the association. At brand RR, we too work on the same module.” Rathore’s collection comes in three series, each telling a unique story. The Durbar Gaadi Masand derives inspiration from the textured royal sette used by kings and queens in durbars of yore. It is rendered with opulent embroidery in velvet. The artwork in the second series, Rajasthan Architecture, borrows inspiration from the majestic arches and structural design elements, including mirror work and brightly painted religious figures of the Sheesh Mahal in Mehrangarh Fort.

The Coat of Arms, the third variant, is an offbeat showcase of logos, emblems, insignias and monograms of Rajput princely states and jagirs.“We always want to introduce incredible Indian craft to the world, and what’s better than joining hands with country’s leading designers? These collaborations help us explore fresh palettes and set trends grounded in contemporary design sensibilities that are true to Indian ethos,” says Obeetee Chairman Rudra Chatterjee. “It’s like holding up a canvas of historical influences and rich textile wisdom that is intrinsic to India, yet all laid out with a healthy nod to modern techniques and structures,” he adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghavendra Rathore Obeetee Proud To Be Indian
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp