Home Cities Delhi

Soundwave tattoos: Scan it, hear it

Now you get tattoos that talk! And according to popular tattoo artist Lokesh Verma, this inking trend (formally known as soundwave tattoos) is rapidly growing.

Published: 05th February 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Verma, Founder, Devilz Tattooz

Verma, Founder, Devilz Tattooz

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Now you get tattoos that talk! And according to popular tattoo artist Lokesh Verma, this inking trend (formally known as soundwave tattoos) is rapidly growing. “Soundwave tattoos are very cool. These are more like a coded message which no one else can know; but whenever you feel like hearing the messages or voice of your special one, you can just scan the tattoo and playback,” says Delhi-based Verma, Founder, Devilz Tattooz. He adds that there haven’t been many inventions in the tattoo industry for many years except for the UV tattoos that were still not dynamic. “The idea is borrowed from the QR codes – containing data for a locator, identifier, or tracker that points to a website or application. Similarly, every soundwave is different, and that’s how the idea of a soundwave tattoo came by.”

A soundwave can range between five to 30 seconds. The client can simply record the audio and WhatsApp, or mail it to Verma. “We convert the audio to a soundwave, stencil it, paste it on the skin and ink it. We upload the sound and when you scan the tattoo on your phone it will play the sound,” adds the tattoo artist, who started tattoo making as a hobby and today owns one of the most reputed tattoo brands in India. He is quite popular amongst many celebrities and has a long list of clients, including Bollywood stars and cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Remo D’Souza to name a few.

Talking about the trend, Verma says, “The trend of soundwave tattoo is really catching up with people, especially with Valentine’s day coming up. Couples don’t want to write their partner’s name or anything traditional and like the idea of the soundwave, something that is personal to them.” Verma has already encountered clients opting for the tattoo with the sound of their pet dog barking!

While there are many tattoo studios popping up in every corner of the city, Verma warns that it is not just the needle that one should be careful of. “Many times, small studios show you the new needle but even the tube in which the needle goes needs to be changed every time. Another aspect is that while working on the tattoo, many artists tend to touch their cellphones and other items but that might cause problems with your tattoo. The process of tattoo making is similar to surgery and except for the tattoo machine, nothing should be touched. To raise more awareness, we have videos on our website and social media handles,” adds Verma.

Verma, who opened his studio in GK1 in 2008 and in Gurugram in 2013 and taught many people how to make tattoos, says,  “Today, we have 13 artists working as a team, learning from each other, and this is just the beginning of many more decades to come.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soundwave tattoos Devilz Tattooz
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp