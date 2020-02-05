Home Cities Delhi

‘VVIP’ treatment in store for centenarian voters during Delhi polls

Published: 05th February 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

old people

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: Nearly 150 centenarian voters have been identified by poll authorities ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, with the oldest by far being a 110-year-old woman, officials said on Tuesday.

According to sources in the Delhi CEO Office, these centenarians have been identified and verified, and figures will be updated once the entire verification process is over. During physical verification, officials check if such voters are alive or still living in the national capital.

“A total of 147 voters, 72 males and 75 females, have been identified and verified as centenarians. Kalitara Mandal, 110, a resident of Greater Kailash is by far the oldest voter,” a senior official said.Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said these voters will be extended all the facilities that they enjoyed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Special arrangements would be made for voters who are aged 100 and above. They will be made to feel like ‘VVIPs’.

A senior officer will go to the houses of these centenarians, and escort them to the booths. On polling day, they will get pick-and-drop facility to the polling station They will also motivate them to vote, unless they are bedridden or their health doesn’t permit,” the CEO said. “But if such voters are still eager to vote despite their frailty, we will make all possible arrangements to ensure they exercise their franchise. They will also be given priority in voting, so they don’t have to stand in line,” he said.

At polling stations, they will be greeted with bouquets and election staff would take selfies with them, he said.The CEO said members of Bharat Scouts and guides are assisting the poll officials in physical verification process. 

Delhi centenarian voters Delhi polls
