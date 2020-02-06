An evening with homegrown brands

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chocolates and roses have become too clichéd when it comes to Valentine’s Day. So, why not go for a different kind of date. Attend a string art workshop and delve into some homegrown lifestyle brands at this flea market titled Ittar at Banter on Pusa Road.

The event being organised in association with event management firm PS: Curate will have a variety of homegrown brands such as Aangrakha, Shibui, Nakhrewali, Atulyakala, Mio Borsa, Gone Case, and Planting Stories. Co-owner Sagar Garg says, “The idea behind the flea market is to give an additional experience to the customers, something beyond F&B and music. Since the theme for the flea market is Valentines, the idea is to let couples and friends enjoy a date that has everything from food to live music to shopping and also a fun workshop.” While Aangrakha is a contemporary ethnic clothing brand, Shibui offers ecofriendly western wear.

There will be quirky jewellery by Nakhrewali and vegan leather bags by Mio Borsa. Co-owner Aman Garg says, “Another interesting brand is Atulyakala, the first deaf-run lifestyle brand that offers notebooks, bags, and loads more.

There will be handmade jewellery, sling bags and perfumes by Gone Case, and botanical decor such as terrariums, plant tray arrangements and indoor plants by Planting Stories. People can place orders for their terrariums.” Apart from this, there will be live music in the afternoon, but the String Art Workshop by Crafts Bazaar will be on whole day. “People can either learn the string art, and take their artwork home or they can get an artwork made on the spot. It can be a portrait, a shape or a wall décor,” adds Aman.

AT: Banter, Pusa Road ON: February 9; 12:00pm-7:00pm