BJP will form govt in Delhi by winning more than 45 seats: Amit Shah

The voting for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. 

Amit Shah addresses an election rally in support of BJP candidate Satyendra Nath Tiwary ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Garhwa district Thursday Nov. 28 2019.

Amit Shah addresses an election rally. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Exuding confidence on forming the next government in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that BJP will win more than 45 seats in the national capital.

"Got a chance to interact with the people of Delhi during the elections. Delhi is tired of false promises, appeasement, and anarchy, it now wants development. Seeing the support for BJP in Delhi makes it clear that on February 11 BJP will form the government by winning more than 45 seats in Delhi," Shah's tweeted on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections,

In his earlier tweets, Shah shared photos and videos from his roadshows in Madipur and Seemapuri assembly constituencies held today. In one of these tweets, Shah said that the large turnout of people at BJP's rallies was a sign of the party's popularity in Delhi.

Shah was accompanied by LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at the roadshow in Seemapuri.

BJP is holding a 'Janasampark Abhiyan' across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election.

As the campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections comes to an end at 6 pm today, Shah is expected to hold two more roadshows in Hari Nagar Assembly constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia are also holding a 'padyatra' in his Patparganj Assembly constituency.

Comments

