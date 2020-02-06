Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court extends Shaheen Bagh shooter's custody by two days

The court directed police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Police take away Kapil Gujjar of Dallupura, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday.

Police take away Kapil Gujjar of Dallupura, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar by two more days, after police said that there was a conspiracy angle to the crime that was "committed with political ambitions".

Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, had on February 1 fired three bullets in the air after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans. After his arrest, kapil's police custody was earlier extended twice.

On Thursday, he was again presented before Saket Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur at the end of his police remand.

Seeking Kapil's custody for three more days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Pant told the court that he was giving "misleading replies", not revealing the identity of who supplied him the firearm and the whereabouts of bullets he had in possession.

"Two notices were served to his family members to appear before police for questioning but they have not come. There is a conspiracy angle. There was certainly no rush of blood and the crime was committed with political ambition," the ACP said.

The court directed police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

Police also informed the court that Kapil was not revealing passwords to his accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, adding that it hinted at a larger conspiracy that needed to be unearthed.

Police also said that Kapil's laptop which he claimed was handed over to his friend also needed to be recovered.

Defence counsel Akhil Rexwal denied the allegations and said that his client was ready to reveal the passwords to his social media accounts and also his family was willing to join investigations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi court Shaheen Bagh Delhi elections Kapil Gujjar
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp