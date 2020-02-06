Eye on votes, BJP resorts to house marking

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Assembly elections just three days off, the BJP has resorted to a house-to-house marking drive in the quest of a swing in vote share in the Capital. Having turned the campaign narrative around Shaheen Bagh and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and garnered unprecedented political capital ahead of the polls, the BJP is keen to foil attempts by rivals to wean away supporters.

The BJP has sensed that even if the Muslim votes swings en-block in favour of the AAP, it would influence the poll outcome in only seven Assembly seats. “Counter-polarisation is also happening and even hard-core Congress supporters are with us in this election,” a senior BJP functionary said. Sources said the BJP is marking out maximum households in the New Delhi Assembly seat from where CM Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election.