Public hearing for Central Vista project begins

Final decision on change of land use after two-day hearing

Project involves demolition of existing buildings along both sides of Rajpath, to make way for new govt complexes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start its two-day public hearing regarding the proposed change of land use for 101 acres in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone for the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project on Thursday.

Officials said that —  individuals or organisations, who submitted their objections and suggestions, may appear before the board of inquiry to give oral submissions. “Schedule is available on DDA’s website and in case any person has not received intimation and his name does not figure in the schedule, can come on Friday to submit oral representation,” he said.   

In December, the land-owning agency had approved the proposal and had issued a notice seeking feedback from people pertaining to the proposed change for eight plots in the vicinity of South Block, Prime Minister’s residence, and Rajpath from recreational to residential for implementation of `2,000 crore project. The decision was taken at a board meeting chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal. DDA officials said that about 400 responses were received and 80 per cent were repetitions. 

According to the redevelopment plan, the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO) and residence and the Vice President’s house will be shifted. The PM’s residence will move from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to a plot closer to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The PMO, too, shall move from Central Secretariat to a place closer to the PM’s new proposed residence.

The plan also envisages a new triangular structure for the new Parliament, which will come up beside the existing one. The main purpose is to reduce the distance between the PMO and PM’s residence and also make for efficient VVIP security arrangement besides avoiding traffic bottlenecks. Similarly, the Vice-President’s residence, which is about 1.7 km from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will move to a plot on the other side of the presidential palace. The officials said that after the public hearing, suggestions and objections would be placed before the board for final approval after which a notification would be issued.

