Punish Shaheen Bagh shooter, says Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP lost little time to train its guns at AAP after a senior Delhi Police officer claimed the Shaheen Bagh shooter had confessed he was an AAP member.

Published: 06th February 2020

Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his party office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at his party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Countering BJP’s claim that the Shaheen Bagh shooter is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said even if the person concerned is remotely connected with his party, he should face the harshest punishment.

“There should be no compromise with national security. I am not aware of his (Kapil Gujjar’s) ties with any party. However, if he is even remotely associated with AAP, he deserves the strictest punishment for what he has done. I request our home minister to stop playing politics on matters of national security,” the CM said.

The BJP lost little time to train its guns at AAP after a senior Delhi Police officer claimed the Shaheen Bagh shooter had confessed he was an AAP member. Hitting back at the BJP for mocking his chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa recently, the AAP’s national convenor said, “The BJP leaders should also consider reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. It will bring them inner peace and will hopefully help improve their public discourse as well.”

Challenging the home minister to an open debate, the CM said, “I would like to invite Amit Shah to a public debate. Sending a random BJP worker would mean he is running away from the real issues.”

The CM also dared the BJP  to tell voters what it did for the city in the past and what it hopes to accomplish if elected this year. “(Revocation of) Article 370 (in J&K) and the Ram Mandir are national issues. People voted for the BJP on these issues in the general elections. What has the BJP done for Delhi? People want to know why the BJP is playing dirty politics on the Shaheen Bagh protest. Why aren’t roads at Shaheen Bagh being cleared for traffic?” the CM said.

‘Would you burn city for the throne?’

Keeping up the attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the police claim that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was an AAP worker, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday questioned him if he would “burn down” Delhi to defeat PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “You incited mobs in Jamia and Seelampur, instigated arson and stone-pelting in New Friends Colony and at Shaheen Bagh dharna, followed by the firing by your worker. Would you burn down Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah,” Nadda tweeted

