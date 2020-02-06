Satisfied with HC order, will be happy once convicts hang: Nirbhaya’s mother

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Wednesday said that she will be happy only on the day the convicts of the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged. She made the comment shortly after the Delhi High Court gave a week to the four for the exhaustion of all legal remedies.

“I am satisfied but I will be happy only on the day the convicts are hanged. The court has given them a week, we will wait till then. This was the government’s appeal and the government will think over how early they could be hanged,” Devi said. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday also assured Lok Sabha that convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged soon. The culprits are trying to delay punishment which is not justified, he said. Several members especially women MPs across party lines raised the issue of attack on women in various parts of the country.

Expressing deep anguish over such incidents, Prasad said, “I have a deep concern in this regard.”

As far as the hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya case is concerned, the minister said, the Supreme Court has already sentenced them to death. “We are very strict...justice will be given to her. Convicts will be hanged soon,” he assured the House. A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six men before being thrown out on the road.