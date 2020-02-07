Home Cities Delhi

Beauty contest 'Skinderella' aims to break stereotypes

Here, the girls are not judged by their weight, height or complexion, but how candid, fiery and confident they are from within.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:59 PM

Winners of the 2019 edition of Skinderella

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Here, the girls are not judged by their weight, height or complexion, but how candid, fiery and confident they are from within. It is for girls, who love themselves the way they are and don’t fake it,” says Dolly Kumar, Founder of Skinella.

To change the hackneyed definitions of beauty that are limited to hour-glass figure, and fair and flawless, the brand will organise the third edition of their beauty pageant titled Skinderella, this weekend.

Kumar says, “Skinderella celebrates every girl between 15 and 25, and empowers her to find her own meaning of beauty. We want to liberate the millennial and break the stereotypes prevailing in the society about beauty.” The event has received 20,000 registrations from 57 colleges in 33 cities in India. Every year, the activities start in August and culminate with the finale in February.

Kumar, who into the cosmetics industry since 1993, informs about the Skinderella app, where girls could register, and send their photographs and videos.

“The voting rights were given to the family, friends and supporters. Based on the voting, we shortlisted 100 candidates, and 10 have been selected for the final. Miss Skinderella 2020 will get a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. We will use this face for all our advertisements and marketing initiatives. But only the most ‘real’ person will win the crown.”

The winners of the previous two editions were Shreya Shukla from Bengaluru and Shreya Singh from Bareilly, and while the brand is all set to crown the new one, the organiser says this event is not like the typical beauty contests. “There’s no pressure on participants. Presentation is important, but we don’t promote make-up. It’s up to the girls if they want to wear make-up or not,” Kumar adds.

At: Shangri La’s Eros Hotel, Janpath
On: February 10 2020
When: 12:30 pm 

