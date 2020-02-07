Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: EC issues notice to Kejriwal for sharing 'Hindu-Muslim' video on Twitter

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

Published: 07th February 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hindu-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying it was a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Commission asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to respond to the notice on or before 5 pm hours on February 8, the day Delhi assembly is going for polls.

Referring to the provision in the MCC, the poll body said, "there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing voters.

READ|Arvind Kejriwal visits ancient Hanuman temple on eve of Delhi polls

Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda".

The Commission said that it received a complaint from the BJP, alleging that Kejriwal had uploaded a video on his twitter account on February 3, with the "intention to gaining votes by aggravating existing difference/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of MCC".

After checking the video, which says, 'other parties' seek vote on the basis of 'Mandir, Masjid', but Kejriwal was talking about 'schools and hospitals', the Commission said that, "prima facie, of the view that by uploading the video on your account, which have potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and the same amounts to appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes, you have violated the provision of the MCC and Representation of People Act, 1951".

Earlier, the Commission had warned Kejriwal for violation of MCC by promising to construct mohalla clinics at a court premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi elections Election Commission Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp