Delhi polls: EC issues notice to Kejriwal for sharing 'Hindu-Muslim' video on Twitter

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hindu-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying it was a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Commission asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to respond to the notice on or before 5 pm hours on February 8, the day Delhi assembly is going for polls.

Referring to the provision in the MCC, the poll body said, "there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing voters.

Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda".

The Commission said that it received a complaint from the BJP, alleging that Kejriwal had uploaded a video on his twitter account on February 3, with the "intention to gaining votes by aggravating existing difference/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of MCC".

After checking the video, which says, 'other parties' seek vote on the basis of 'Mandir, Masjid', but Kejriwal was talking about 'schools and hospitals', the Commission said that, "prima facie, of the view that by uploading the video on your account, which have potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and the same amounts to appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes, you have violated the provision of the MCC and Representation of People Act, 1951".

Earlier, the Commission had warned Kejriwal for violation of MCC by promising to construct mohalla clinics at a court premises.