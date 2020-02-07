Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: Sisodia, Atishi, Gopal Rai reach out to 'Aam Aadmi' on last day of campaigning

While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a roadshow in his constituency Patparganj, Atishi held a 10-hour padayatra meeting the people at Kalkaji.

Published: 07th February 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 02:41 PM

AAP member Atishi

AAP member Atishi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party reached out to their electorate through roadshows, padayatra and public meetings for the one last time before the curtain fell on the poll campaigning.

“Delhi has seen its schools, hospitals, electricity water bills change in the last five years.  Delhi knows that if the intentions are honest, the picture can be changed.  We will fulfil this trust of Delhi with a guarantee. You will just vote on our work,” Sisodia told the people in his segment.

Atishi expressed confidence that the people will vote the AAP to power again given the work done in the last five years.

Similarly, senior leader and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai held a ‘Jhadu Chalao Yatra’ along with a large number of supporters in his constituency Babarpur.

“The people of Delhi know the difference between right and wrong, they recognize the politicians who spread poison. Vote on work. For the last five years, the public has given love and respect to us and it will continue the same, I request all to vote for broom on February 8,” said Rai.

