JNUTA alleges V-C Jagadesh Kumar disobeyed court rules

NEW DELHI: The JNU Teachers’ Association alleged that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar manipulated the agenda and prevented statutory members from expressing opinions in the Academic Council meeting on Thursday, a charge denied by the administration who claimed the JNUTA made “wild allegations” before the minutes were finalised.

In a statement, JNUTA said Kumar “once again demonstrated his arrogant contempt for the University’s statutory bodies, due process and the orders of the Honourable Delhi High Court, and his willingness to blatantly subvert them by abusing his position as Vice-Chancellor and ex-officio Chair of some of these bodies.”



Later in the day, the JNU administration, in a statement, said that the meeting was conducted in accordance with a court order and its decision would be presented to the court on Friday.



The teachers said that V-C’s objective behind “subversion” was to ensure that his writ runs in all matters concerning the university.