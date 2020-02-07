Home Cities Delhi

More suspected Coronavirus cases admitted, two H1N1 cases reported in New Delhi

RML hospital authorities said that two new individuals suspected of coronavirus with a recent history of travelling back from China were admitted.

Tourists wear medical-masks as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus in New Delhi.

Tourists wear medical-masks as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two cases of swine flu (H1N1) have been reported in the national capital. The two individuals were admitted on suspicion of coronavirus, according to Delhi government on Thursday.

“30 symptomatic cases have been admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia hospital so far and 25 cases have been tested for coronavirus out of which 23 are negative but two are H1N1 positive. Result of two cases is still awaited,” state Director General Health Services, said.

So far, 14 suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, out of which three are negative and the result of 11 are awaited. Seven cases involve individuals who recently travelled to Wuhan and have been referred from Chhawla Camp.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that as a precautionary measure, 19 government and 6 private hospitals have been geared up to treat H1N1 with necessary logistics including isolation wards, beds, PPE kit and N95 masks. Around 5,000 N95 masks have been issued to each district.

24x7 control rooms in all 11 districts along with DGHS headquarters have been set up and District Project officers from National Disaster Management Authority have also been involved in surveillance activities.

Earlier on Thursday, RML hospital authorities said that two new individuals suspected of coronavirus with a recent history of travelling back from China were admitted.

Both male, aged 37 and 64 have been living in China for more than six years. It said that as of February 6, 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for novel coronavirus but no new case was detected.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala.’ Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University who returned to India recently tested positive for the virus.

