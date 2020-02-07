No ED letter, statement on my PFI link: Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday rebuffed media reports on his alleged links with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).



The AAP Rajya Sabha member said that there has been no official statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the issue, and alleged that these reports were ‘political conspiracies’ of the BJP.

Just two days ahead of the Delhi election, a report came out stating that the ED had submitted a note to the home ministry which suggested that Mohammed Perwez Ahmed, the Delhi Unit chief of PFI, has close links with the AAP leader and several other political leaders.



Further, the note claimed that Perwez was in regular touch with Singh through phone calls, WhatsApp chats, and through personal meetings. Not just AAP, the Delhi PFI chief also allegedly had contacted Congress leader Udit Raj.

“Neither there is any statement of ED, nor any official letter. Yet there is an attempt by the BJP in a conspiracy to discredit me. Amit Shah and the BJP should strike from the front, not from the back like cowards,” Singh said.



Later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if the ED’s allegation were true, then what was preventing the agency from arresting Singh.



“The ED is acting as a mouthpiece of the BJP. It is also playing politics on the directions of the BJP and Amit Shah.”