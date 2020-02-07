Home Cities Delhi

No ED letter, statement on my PFI link: Sanjay Singh

The AAP Rajya Sabha member said that there has been no official statement by the Enforcement Directorate on the issue, and alleged that these reports were 'political conspiracies' of the BJP.

Published: 07th February 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday rebuffed media reports on his alleged links with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The AAP Rajya Sabha member said that there has been no official statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the issue, and alleged that these reports were ‘political conspiracies’ of the BJP.

Just two days ahead of the Delhi election, a report came out stating that the ED had submitted a note to the home ministry which suggested that Mohammed Perwez Ahmed, the Delhi Unit chief of PFI, has close links with the AAP leader and several other political leaders.

ALSO READ: EC sends notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh over his remarks on BJP

Further, the note claimed that Perwez was in regular touch with Singh through phone calls, WhatsApp chats, and through personal meetings. Not just AAP, the Delhi PFI chief also allegedly had contacted Congress leader Udit Raj.

“Neither there is any statement of ED, nor any official letter. Yet there is an attempt by the BJP in a conspiracy to discredit me. Amit Shah and the BJP should strike from the front, not from the back like cowards,” Singh said. 

Later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if the ED’s allegation were true, then what was preventing the agency from arresting Singh.

“The ED is acting as a mouthpiece of the BJP. It is also playing politics on the directions of the BJP and Amit Shah.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Sanjay Singh ED PFI Popular Front of India
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp