Several objections raised on day 1 of Central Vista hearing

NEW DELHI: A lack of transparency, ‘onslaught’ on heritage, apprehension over potential environmental hazard, and irrationality of decision ‘killing social-culture’ space dominated the first day of public hearing held by the Delhi Development Authority regarding the proposed change of land use in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone for the Rs 2,000 crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

Architects, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and social activists appeared before the Board of Inquiry on Thursday to give oral submissions regarding their objections and suggestions but left disappointed alleging that the DDA hadn’t responded to their submission. The hearing will continue on Friday after which suggestions and objections come to the board for final approval by Monday after which a notification will be issued.



“They just listen to our points and didn’t speak. It was one-way communication. We don’t know whether our suggestions and objections will be considered. The entire exercise seems farce as the government is working in a hush-hush manner. There is no clarity over the project. It is strange instead of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the consultant — appointed for the project— is making the presentation on the project,” said an attendee.

SL Ganapati, a businessman, said one of his objections was pertaining to removal of the Boat Club. “The club’s water channels are used by the poor children in summer. You are killing this social culture space. After the redevelopment, this will become high-security zone. It is a hit on heritage.”



In December, the DDA had issued a notice seeking public feedback pertaining to the proposed change for eight plots in the vicinity of South Block, PM’s residence, and Rajpath from recreational to residential for implementation of the Centre’s ambitious project. The decision was taken at a board meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal. The authority had received about 1,200 responses.

Narayan Moothy, an architect, questioned the short notice given to respondents to appear before the board.



“The whole exercise is draconian. Several of us were out of the city. We were given only 22-hour notice. It seems that it was done purposely to hamper the procedure.” According to the redevelopment plan, the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO) and residence and the Vice President’s house will be shifted.

Meenakshi Nath, a civil society member, said that proposed underground concrete structures would block the flow of water and prevent water percolation, which will result into environment issues.



“The government has apparently proposed to build a four-storey underground parking along the Rajpath. The concretisation will create hindrance in water flow from Ridge to Yamuna. Sudden change in the pattern will lead to flooding in the area,” she said.

