Home Cities Delhi

Several objections raised on day 1 of Central Vista hearing

The hearing will continue on today after which suggestions and objections come to the board for final approval by Monday after which a notification will be issued.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The project involves demolition of existing buildings along both sides of Rajpath, to make way for concentration of about 10 government complexes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lack of transparency, ‘onslaught’ on heritage, apprehension over potential environmental hazard, and irrationality of decision ‘killing social-culture’ space dominated the first day of public hearing held by the Delhi Development Authority regarding the proposed change of land use in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone for the Rs 2,000 crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

Architects, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and social activists appeared before the Board of Inquiry on Thursday to give oral submissions regarding their objections and suggestions but left disappointed alleging that the DDA hadn’t responded to their submission. The hearing will continue on Friday after which suggestions and objections come to the board for final approval by Monday after which a notification will be issued.

ALSO READ: New ‘triangular’ Parliament to come up near the old one under Central Vista redevelopment plan

“They just listen to our points and didn’t speak. It was one-way communication. We don’t know whether our suggestions and objections will be considered. The entire exercise seems farce as the government is working in a hush-hush manner. There is no clarity over the project. It is strange instead of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the consultant — appointed for the project— is making the presentation on the project,” said an attendee. 

SL Ganapati, a businessman, said one of his objections was pertaining to removal of the Boat Club. “The club’s water channels are used by the poor children in summer. You are killing this social culture space. After the redevelopment, this will become high-security zone. It is a hit on heritage.”

In December, the DDA had issued a notice seeking public feedback pertaining to the proposed change for eight plots in the vicinity of South Block, PM’s residence, and Rajpath from recreational to residential for implementation of the Centre’s ambitious project. The decision was taken at a board meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal.  The authority had received about 1,200 responses. 

Narayan Moothy, an architect, questioned the short notice given to respondents to appear before the board.

“The whole exercise is draconian. Several of us were out of the city. We were given only 22-hour notice. It seems that it was done purposely to hamper the procedure.” According to the redevelopment plan, the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO) and residence and the Vice President’s house will be shifted. 

Meenakshi Nath, a civil society member, said that proposed underground concrete structures would block the flow of water and prevent water percolation, which will result into environment issues.

“The government has apparently proposed to build a four-storey underground parking along the Rajpath. The concretisation will create hindrance in water flow from Ridge to Yamuna. Sudden change in the pattern will lead to flooding in the area,” she said.   

Huge gathering

At least 1,200 people were called to attend the public hearing on the Central Vista revamp project of DDA.

Six slots were fixed for the people who raised objection to the PM Narendra Modi’s dream project

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority Central Vista
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp