Home Cities Delhi

The curious case of the missing mural at India Art Fair

A mural that has became a bone of contention between the India Art Fair and Post-Art Project organisers is untracebable

Published: 07th February 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indranil Roy performing Faiz poetry while artists hold up the mural, minutes before the police arrived at the IAF booth.

Indranil Roy performing Faiz poetry while artists hold up the mural, minutes before the police arrived at the IAF booth.

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

In the last 20 minutes on the last day of the 12 edition of the India Art Fair (IAF) the police entered the booth by the Italian Cultural Embassy Centre. They stopped a musician performing Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge while the artists of The Wall: Community Art Building Mural were holding it up for all to see.

The police were acting on the trepidations of PCR call by an anonymous bystander who felt the activities at the booth promoted anti-CAA-NRC by hijabi women resembled the Shaheen Bagh protestors and were writing couplets in Urdu calligraphy on the mural. 

The police, however, left after having found nothing “inflammatory”, when a suitable explanation was provided for the presence of the word ‘Shaheen’ in the couplet, here denoting an ‘eagle’ – tū shāhīñ hai parvāz hai kaam terā tere sāmne āsmāñ aur bhī hai (You are the great Falcon, your passion is flight. Look ahead, there are more skies to transcend). But, the IAF cordoned the booth, and took down the mural, which, five days later, is yet to reach the Post-Art Project, the multidisciplinary arts studio by artists Gargi Chandola and Yaman Navlakha – organisers of the ‘community’ mural painting at the booth.

The mural in question is a collage of 15 panels by 10-12 artists stitched together with threads from a temple and a Sufi shrine, to form approximately 5ftx4ft; each panel commenting against the violence on women, LGBTQ+ rights, the trans bill, marginalised communities, and also celebrating the artistic unity across diverse communities. Myna Mukherjee, who co-curated the mural with Davide Quadrio, claims that the IAF is in the possession of the mural, but it yet to return it because, then, IAF will have to acknowledge that they confiscated it in the first place.

“Eyewitnesses and our artists have said very clearly they saw people from the art fair put it [the mural] in a plastic packet and move it out of Gate No. 3. If they didn’t, then who took it? It’s easy to check because every single time an artwork was brought or taken out from the venue, you were given a pass. Also, look at the CCTV footage. The police have said they’ve not taken it, and I know that because they left in front of me. So, the big question is, where is the artwork? Any artwork missing from the fair is the fair’s responsibility.” 

When this writer approached IAF about the mural’s whereabouts, the publicity manager issued a reply, “India Art Fair does not have the artwork. The responsibility for the artworks in booths lies with the respective exhibitors. It would be appropriate to direct this query to the Italian Embassy Culture Centre.” 

We did. Andrea Baldi, Director, Italian Embassy Cultural Centre says, “We have asked the IAF about the artwork over a formal email and a telephone call. It seems for the moment, they don’t know where it is but they are cooperating with us to find out where it is.” 

Both parties, the IAF and organisers of the activities at the booth, have issued a series of statements. In one statement, the IAF said they were not informed about the detailed schedule of activities held at the booth over the four days of the fair. Mukherjee dismissed this saying over 600 postcards with the detailed schedule were dropped at the Art Fair office, and subsequent reminders about the events at the booth were sent as WhatsApp messages to the Fair Director.

“On the morning of February 2, I informed her that I’ve invited artists from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia for the live mural-making,” before sharing screenshots of the same with The Morning Standard.   

Baldi adds, “I had approved the programme and sent it to the art fair. We had told them [Post-Art Project] that we cannot mingle with any political issues here in India. I was at the booth, saw the mural but I couldn’t understand because it was written in Hindi or Urdu, but I didn’t feel anything strange, and even the police didn’t find  anything political.”

Indranil Roy, who was interrupted while performing Faiz, also believes the mural is with the IAF, and should be returned. “It is a temporal work, but it is our intellectual property as many artists were involved in making it.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Art Fair
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp