42K cops, 19K home guards, 190 para cos to keep eagle eye during Delhi polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the election is held peacefully amidst protests against the CAA at various locations in the city, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

As Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state as per the election rules, police said, adding that the protest sites were being monitored at appropriate level.

“Adequate arrangements at vulnerable areas and critical polling premises...not only Shaheen Bagh which has been more in the news, (but) other protest locations as well. There won’t be any trouble (for voters) in terms of polling,” DCP, Nodal, Sharat Kumar Sinha assured.

He said 545 booths, identified under the vulnerable category, will have additional deployment of police along with paramilitary forces. There will be deployment of 42,000 personnel covering all the polling booths, the premises of the constituencies and border pickets, the officer said. Similarly,190 paramilitary companies will be involved in maintaining law and order situation.

Apart from paramilitary forces and police, 19,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, will be posted on election duty. “We will strengthen our deployment and will be successful in preventing inter-state illegal activities. We have done river patrolling as well so that nothing illegal travels through the water route from other states,” he said.

Among preventive measures taken ahead of elections, the DCP said 99,210 litres of illicit liquor worth `2.72 crore was seized, up from 35,000 litres in 2015. Government agencies also confiscated 774 kg of drugs, 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunition. A total of 7,458 deposited licensed weapons were deposited, the officer said, adding that 2,365 Public vehicles with political ads were issued challans by the court and 529 cases were registered under the Defacement Act.