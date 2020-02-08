Home Cities Delhi

42K cops, 19K home guards, 190 para cos to keep eagle eye during Delhi polls

Apart from paramilitary forces and police, 19,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, will be posted on election duty.

Published: 08th February 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Buses lined up for election duty to take polling officials from a main centre to their polling stations, at Akshardham on Friday

Buses lined up for election duty to take polling officials from a main centre to their polling stations, at Akshardham on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the election is held peacefully amidst protests against the CAA at various locations in the city, the Delhi Police said on Friday.
As Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state as per the election rules, police said, adding that the protest sites were being monitored at appropriate level.  

“Adequate arrangements at vulnerable areas and critical polling premises...not only Shaheen Bagh which has been more in the news, (but) other protest locations as well. There won’t be any trouble (for voters) in terms of polling,” DCP, Nodal, Sharat Kumar Sinha assured.

He said 545 booths, identified under the vulnerable category, will have additional deployment of police along with paramilitary forces. There will be deployment of 42,000 personnel covering all the polling booths, the premises of the constituencies and border pickets, the officer said. Similarly,190 paramilitary companies will be involved in maintaining law and order situation.  

Apart from paramilitary forces and police, 19,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand, will be posted on election duty. “We will strengthen our deployment and will be successful in preventing inter-state illegal activities. We have done river patrolling as well so that nothing illegal travels through the water route from other states,”  he said.

Among preventive measures taken ahead of elections, the DCP said 99,210 litres of illicit liquor worth `2.72 crore was seized, up from 35,000 litres in 2015. Government agencies also confiscated 774 kg of drugs, 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunition. A total of 7,458 deposited licensed weapons were deposited, the officer said, adding that 2,365 Public vehicles with political ads were issued challans by the court and 529 cases were registered under the Defacement Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Delhi polls security
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp