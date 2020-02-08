Home Cities Delhi

Bringing together the essence of global music

The evening was graced by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the chief guest.

The 11 musicians performed 16 pieces of music during the event, which was a celebration of cultural diversity

By Express News Service

An eclectic group of 11 musicians from across the globe joined hands to create, collaborate and weave magic with their music. Not only did they perform 16 pieces of music, including traditional symphonies, emblematic of their respective countries,  but they also celebrated the exchange of cultural diversities. And among this talented group, there were artistes who have won Grammys, performed in front of the Pope, at various global music concerts, created music for movies and won several other prestigious awards.
These musicians performed at Confluence, an evening of music and food organised by global technology company, HCL Technologies. Confluence was a reflection of the group's culture of diversity and inclusion.

“The idea behind HCL Confluence is to celebrate the beauty in diversity through fusion of music, food and people. The evening was a reflection of the culture of inclusion and diversity”, said Ravi Kathuria, Global Head, Corporate Affairs, Communication and Advocacy.  He also explained that the HCL Foundation also plans to donate musical instruments to children who come from vulnerable backgrounds and have been deprived of opportunities due to their socio-economic backgrounds and other conditions.

Artistes who performed were Adrien Chevalier on violin (France), Roberto Gervasi on accordion (Italy), Benjamin Creighton on harp (United Kingdom), Jérome Brajtman on guitar (Denmark), Linus Wyrsch on clarinet (Switzerland), Bjorn Ingelstam on trumpet (Sweden), Martin Doykin on upright bass (Bulgaria), Benjamin von Gutzeit on  viola (Austria), Leonard Elschenbroich on cello (Germany), Go Kikuchi on piano (Japan) and Shahid Khan, Kawa (India).

