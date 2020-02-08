Delhi elections 2020: Largest unauthorised colony Neb Sarai beats cold wave to cast vote

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The voters of Neb Sarai, one of Asia's largest unauthorised colony in the national capital, came out in large numbers to exersice their right to choose their representative for the Delhi Assembly.

Beating the cold that continues to affect city, a long queue was seen outside the polling booth as voting began at 8 a.m.

Rahul Tyagi, 28, spoke to IANS, and said: "Voting is not only our right but is our most important duty too. This is the reason I have come right in the morning to vote."

Another resident Shweta, said, "Voting is the most important thing in the democracy, if we don't cast our vote, we would loose our right to a complaint or criticise too."

The fight in the Delhi Assembly polls is between the Delhi CM Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In the Chhatarpur constituency, the fight is among Aam Aadmi Party's Kartar Singh Tanwar, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhram Singh Tanwar and Satish Lohia from the Indian National Congress.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kartar Singh Tanwar won Chhatarpur constituency with a winning margin of 17.8 per cent securing 67,645 votes against runner-up Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.