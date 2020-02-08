Delhi elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari confident of BJP's win in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday exuded confidence over the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Tiwari cast his vote at a polling station set up in the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

Speaking to the media, he said: 'My mother came from Banaras a week ago just to be with me on the voting day. When I have the blessings of my mother all will be good... I think we will win 50 plus seats and form the government in Delhi. The lotus will bloom here.'

However, Tiwari avoided replying to a query about the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial face and just kept saying: 'All is well.'

Polling was underway for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.

A total of 14.79 million registered voters will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.