Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections 2020: Voting underway; CM Kejriwal, former VP Hamid Ansari cast votes 

Poll officials said 3.66 per cent votes were cast in the first hour of voting, which began at 8 am.

Published: 08th February 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Voters queue at a polling station to cast their vote in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi is underway with people queuing up outside polling booths since early Saturday morning undeterred by the chilly weather.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

Poll officials said 3.66 per cent votes were cast in the first hour of voting, which began at 8 am.

Former vice president Hamid Ansari and BJP national secretary Ram Lal were among those who queued up outside the Nirman Bhavan polling station in the first hour of voting.

Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is eyeing to repeat his party's 2015 assembly performance, voted at the Rajpura Transport Authority polling station in the Civil Lines area.

Kejriwal, who is contesting the polls from the New Delhi seat, was accompanied by his wife Sunita and son Pulkit.

Before leaving for voting, he sought his parents' blessings.

President Ram Nath Kovind, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari have voted.

Minutes before polling began, Kejriwal tweeted, "Please go to cast vote. A special appeal to all the women - As your shoulder the responsibility at home, likewise, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led a very aggressive campaign and covered 60 assembly seats, appealed to voters to "free" the national capital from lies and votebank politics.

"By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and every poor house, only the best capital of the world can make it a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics," Shah tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda also appealed to all the voters to vote in large numbers.

"Each vote of you is important for the unity and integrity of the country and holistic development of Delhi. Your vote only will be script the golden future of Delhi. 'Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan'. Jai Hind," Nadda tweeted.

Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday settled at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

Shallow fog engulfed some parts of the national capital, leading to 'very poor' air quality, a MeT official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress AAP Arvind Kejriwal Manoj Tiwari Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections Delhi Polls
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp