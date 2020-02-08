Plea filed in  Delhi High Court against ‘temporary jail’ for anti-CAA protestors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging the police’s letter seeking permission from the government to turn Jangli Ram Pahalwan Stadium here into a “temporary jail” for anti-CAA protestors on the assembly election day.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar and it listed the matter for hearing on February 10.

The plea by a social activist apprehended that his voting right, as well as that of other protestors, will be curbed in the wake of Delhi Police’s requisition given to the Principal Secretary (Home) for setting up a temporary jail at the stadium in Kanjhawala for accommodating those who may be detained enmass without any reasonable basis.

