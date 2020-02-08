Home Cities Delhi

Turncoats claim contesting on development plank alone

The likes of Kapil Mishra, Shoaib Iqbal, Alka Lamba, Devender Sehrawat, Krishna Tirath and many other turncoats will be closely watched on February 11 when the poll result will be out.

Published: 08th February 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The likes of Kapil Mishra, Shoaib Iqbal, Alka Lamba, Devender Sehrawat, Krishna Tirath and many other turncoats will be closely watched on February 11 when the poll result will be out.

All the three parties — the BJP, Congress and AAP — have fielded turncoats who claimed changing parties meant they were preserving the good work done by them in the past years, in the events when they were declined tickets from their immediate parties.  They claimed that they are fighting on the plank of development alone. 

Former Congress leader Shoaib Iqbal, who joined AAP, said shifting parties could not be associated with the ‘politics of opportunism’ in his case.  

“It is about ideology… I have separated from a party when they have sided with the BJP. If I was just seeking opportunities, people would not vote for me. They have elected me because I have worked for development,” said Iqbal, who won five consecutive terms from Matia Mahal. “The AAP’s ideology is good… it is a secular party and it works for development. Hope I can continue to be with AAP in the future.” 

But, Adarsh Shastri, who joined the Congress after being denied ticket by the AAP, said he was disillusioned with the way the AAP functioned. Interestingly, he will fight against AAP’s Vinay Kumar Mishra, an ex vice-president of Delhi Youth Congress, in Dwarka.

“I quit my high-paying job at Apple to help and do good work in society. I was inspired that time by the Jan Lokpal movement hoping Arvind Kejriwal and his party would bring about alternative politics. That dream was shattered. I am thankful to the Congress for helping me fight on the plank of development and honesty.” 

Bhisham Sharma, who was expelled from the Congress and went to the BJP, now is fighting on a Congress ticket from Ghonda. “I have always been a Congress person at heart. I joined BJP for a while as I was expelled. I also had difference with Sheila Dikshit… But now the fight is against the BJP,” said the BJP turncoat. 

Ram Sangh Netaji, who joined the AAP from the Congress, said the latter party was in ruins and lacked professionalism. “The party is in ruins. Currently, I am fighting for development,” he said. 

Historic seat, tough contest 
Chandni Chowk will be closely watched as Alka Lamba, the sitting MLA and ex-AAP leader, is Congress candidate. She faces Prahalad Singh Sawhney, a former four-time Congress MLA, who jumped over to AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP BJP Congres Delhi polls
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp