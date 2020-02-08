We will spring surprise on February 11: Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress in-charge P.C Chacko said here on Saturday that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Chacko denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race.

Talking to IANS after casting his vote at Nirbhan Bhavan polling station, Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.

"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said.

He said the Congress is fighting on the issue of development and people are also voting on this plank.