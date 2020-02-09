Home Cities Delhi

Absolutely shocking: Kejriwal questions EC's delay to release final voter turnout in Delhi polls

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that this is perhaps the first time in the country's history that the Election Commission is not ready to release voter turnout data.

Published: 09th February 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Election Commission yet to come out with the final voting percentage of Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the delay was "absolutely shocking" and wondered why the poll panel was not releasing the figure several hours after polling got over.

"Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" Kejriwal tweeted.

The last voting percentage given by the commission on Saturday night was 61. 46 per cent.

The voting in the national capital to elect a new government ended at 6 pm on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that this is perhaps the first time in the country's history that the Election Commission is not ready to release voter turnout data.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi elections Election Commission
Comments(1)

  • chellam
    Why does the EC need so much time to announce the results
    23 hours ago reply
