Congress' performance in Delhi elections will be better than Haryana: Lovely

Arvinder Singh Lovely who is the party's candidate from Gandhinagar assembly constituency, said the elections in Gandhinagar was above party politics.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday said that the performance of the party in Delhi Assembly elections will be better than what it was in the Haryana Assembly elections last year.

Speaking to ANI, when Lovely was asked about Congress performance in Delhi assembly elections, he said, "The performance of Congress in Delhi Assembly elections will be better than what it was in the Haryana Assembly elections."

Lovely who is the party's candidate from Gandhinagar assembly constituency here, said the elections in Gandhinagar was above party politics. People faced a lot of trouble in the last five years with respect to sealing, drinking water and other issues. So in Gandhinagar, Congress is in a comfortable position because people will vote, looking into these issues."

When asked whether the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were issues in the Delhi assembly polls, the Congress candidate said, "The CAA and NRC are not a political issue for Congress, it is political issue for those parties who do not work and do polarization."

"Congress is opposing the CAA and NRC to protect the ideals of the Constitution," he added.

Results for Delhi assembly elections will be declared on February 11. 

