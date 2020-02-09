Delhi's Gargi college students allege ‘sexual assault’ by drunk pro-CAA demonstrators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few students of Gargi College on Saturday alleged that some “drunken men” — said to be pro-CAA demonstrators — had entered the women college’s campus and misbehaved with students.

The incident, the students say, took place a few days ago during Day 3 of the annual festival ‘Reverie’.

A group of drunken men reportedly entered the college and sexually assaulted the students present.

“Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival,” read the blog of one of the students of Gargi College.

The blog added: “The men were allegedly shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans that made us presume they had ‘Hindutva/BJP’ affiliation. We don’t know how true this is as those who witnessed the episode are scared to come forward.”

A student said: “I can’t confirm the allegations of molestation but a large a group of drunken men had dropped in and manhandled students.”

“We will hold a discussion and stage a protest,” the student said. The college administration has yet to confirm the alleged incident.

No admin comment

