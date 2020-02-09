Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Gargi college students allege ‘sexual assault’ by drunk pro-CAA demonstrators

A students’ group on Sunday came out in support of the allegations of molestation by female students during the annual fest held at Gargi College.

Gargi College's fest 'Reverie' is an annual event.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few students of Gargi College on Saturday alleged that some “drunken men” —  said to be pro-CAA demonstrators — had entered the women college’s campus and misbehaved with students.

The incident, the students say, took place a few days ago during Day 3 of the annual festival ‘Reverie’. 
A group of drunken men reportedly entered the college and sexually assaulted the students present.

“Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival,” read the blog of one of the students of Gargi College.

The blog added: “The men were allegedly shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans that made us presume they had ‘Hindutva/BJP’ affiliation. We don’t know how true this is as those who witnessed the episode are scared to come forward.” 

A student said: “I can’t confirm the allegations of molestation but a large a group of drunken men had dropped in and manhandled students.”

“We will hold a discussion and stage a protest,” the student said. The college administration has yet to confirm the alleged incident.

A students’ group on Sunday came out in support of the allegations of molestation by female students during the annual fest held at Gargi College earlier this week.

The Democratic Students Federation(DSF)  alleged that scores of inebriated men groped and harassed students on the day-3 of the annual fest ‘Reverie’.

Expressing anguish over the alleged sexual assault, the DSF said, in a statement, that on February 6, “deliberate negligence on the part of the administration and the security led to a situation where a score of inebriated men were allowed to enter the campus and grope and harass the students.”

No admin  comment
The college admin has yet to confirm the alleged incident. Students though said that they will hold discussions and protests to look into the matter. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp