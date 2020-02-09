Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal will return to power with majority in Delhi, says Sanjay Singh

The AAP leader added that the citizens of Delhi have given an answer to those who were trying to spread hatred and violence across the national capital.

Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that his party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will retain power in the national capital with a majority as projected by the exit polls.

"We should wait till the counting starts but looking at the exit polls, I am sure that Arvind Kejriwal led AAP is coming back with a majority. It is for the first time after independence that people have voted based on developmental works carried out here," Sanjay told ANI.

The AAP leader added that the citizens of Delhi have given an answer to those who were trying to spread hatred and violence across the national capital.

"If this tradition continues in other states as well, we can move towards forming a healthy democracy. BJP lives in a denial mode and it doesn't matter what BJP is saying, what matter is the voice of Delhi. BJP doesn't have any poll issue to fight on, they are fighting just for the sake of it," he added.

"In 2015, when the results of exit polls came in our favour even the BJP had denied it. They just want to spread rumours till the end," he added.

Singh further asserted that the Indian economy is surely in the "ICU" as all the parameters of Indian Economy are seeing a major slowdown.

"If the trend of developmental politics starts across India, the accountability of Politicians will be set. We will continue to work for the development of Delhi as promised in our Manifesto,"

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account.

