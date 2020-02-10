Home Cities Delhi

Outsiders behind Gargi college molestation incident, admin should take action: HRD Minister

Replying to a question of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha, Pokhriyal said the government was aware of the incident at Gargi College, a reputed institute in the national capital.

Published: 10th February 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Gogoi said sexual harassment and bullying often takes place in many higher education institutions and action should be taken in such incidents.

Gogoi said sexual harassment and bullying often takes place in many higher education institutions and action should be taken in such incidents.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said outsiders were behind the alleged molestation of students at an all-women college in Delhi and the administration of the institute has been told to take action.

Replying to a question of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha, Pokhriyal said the government was aware of the incident at Gargi College, a reputed institute in the national capital.

"Those who were involved in the incident were outsiders and not students. It was not a good incident. The college administration has been told to take action in the incident," he said during Question Hour.

ALSO READ | Gargi college molestation row: Students hold protest, Delhi Police launches probe

Gogoi said sexual harassment and bullying often takes place in many higher education institutions and action should be taken in such incidents.

He also said a group of men allegedly molested the students after gatecrashing Gargi College during a festival.

Reports said the incident came to light when some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the fest at the college on February 6 and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Replying to another question, the Union Minister said there has been a decreasing trend in dropout rate in higher education institutions like IITs and IIMs over the last five years.

"This has been achieved by taking a number of corrective measures to minimise the dropout which include the appointment of advisor to monitor the academic progress of students and peer-assisted learning," Pokhriyal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gargi College Gargi College Molestation Row HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp