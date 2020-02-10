Peak power demand sets record in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the winter season (November-December-January), Delhi’s peak power demand increased by over 19 per cent to set a new record of 5,343 MW. The peak power demand last year was 4,472 MW. The peak demand this winter crossed last year’s peak power demand on 25 days — 8 days in December 2019 and 17 days in January 2020, discom officials said.

In each of the months this season, the peak power demand was higher than the corresponding months last year. Since last year (2018-2019), the highest increase in the peak power demand during winter months was witnessed in the BSES discom BRPL’s area of South and West Delhi (more than 17 percent), followed by TPDDL’ area of North Delhi (more than 15 percent) and BYPL’s area of East and Central Delhi (more than 5 percent), the said.