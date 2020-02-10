Home Cities Delhi

Puzzle pieces of the art world

Next to the  Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is the new Alturaash Art, a venture of Dubai-based Alturaash Group founded by Asif and Zoya Kamal.

Zoya and Asif Kamal

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

To celebrate the launch of the art gallery, they have an ongoing exhibition titled Aarambh showcasing modern as well as contemporary artists.  At the space that works as both a gallery and an office, Asif narrates the idea behind setting up the gallery. For Asif, an art connoisseur and avid collector himself, the intention of being a part of the Indian art world is unlike that of other galleries. The main agenda, as he puts it, is to 'work as a banking sector for Indian art.' 

“I started the art house in Dubai in 2010, as a company that has an orientation towards art and finance. Talking about India, the business structure for art is limited to a small percentage of people. And anyone who is opening an art gallery or any form of art venture is after these few people. While on the other hand, there is no dearth of artists says Asif, for whom the gallery works as a space to directly interact with people who want to invest in art along with offering a platform for the artists to showcase their work. “Hence, there is a great potential in the market but only when you have a proper infrastructure, can the new-age investors come on board. This is exactly what I’m trying to change. I want to build a gateway to bring investment from oversees in the Indian art market,” he adds.

Asif is also focusing remains on exploring upcoming contemporary artists, many of whom are still struggling to get a space in the galleries. “We have so many good budding artists but we trade in the few renowned handful artists. So, this art space will be a platform to aspiring artists who are really good with their work. Also, the ones who join us will get exposure here and in Dubai as well,” says Asif.

E-commerce art market

Along with creating much-needed infrastructure, encouraging people to invest in art and providing exposure to new talents, Asif also has come up with a tech-driven art market, Artwally. “Artists from any corner of the globe can submit their artwork online with Artwally and sign a contract of 125 limited prints. All you need is a high-resolution picture of your artwork along with a scanned signature. Once the company approves, the artist will receive a contract, post agreeing to the terms and conditions. The company will decide the medium the print which will be signed using the scanned signature and the price will be according to the price of the original work,” says Asif. 

“The platform offers transparency in terms of the sale and with the help of the app one can track the it and claim the money,” says Asif. With the website ready, they are currently in the process of shortlisting artists as they want to launch with 500 artists on board. “Few of the artforms are difficult to print. Even certain colours like golden and white is difficult to produce on print,” explains Asif.   

Art auctions on global scale 

Another plan on Asif’s list is to start auctions twice a year. This is to create healthy competition among existing firms that hold auctions. “If you are having an auction, there needs to a proper preview because people need to personally see the artwork before investing in it. So, unlike what other existing firms are doing, we will have proper previews in Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai and London. The auctions will also be zero buyer premium with tax-free invoice. The sale will be held in Dubai as it grants us a tax-free invoice,” concludes Asif. Till: February 29 At: Alturaash Gallery, DLF South Court, Saket

