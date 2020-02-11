AIIMS gets new emergency ward and trauma research facility 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) inaugurated two new sections at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) — New Emergency Ward and the Central Trauma Research Facility on Monday.The new ward is a mirror image of the existing emergency ward, where the ‘green’ triaged trauma victims will be managed. All trauma patients will be received in this area. The original emergency department after renovation will handle only ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ area patients.

“The new ED has a minor OT and radiology facility which will be equipped with a CT scan. Currently, there are 13 beds in the new ED. There are, however, 31 Oxygen ports which will enable portable trolleys to be placed in case of mass emergency,” said an official from AIIMS.

A new central research facility has been developed on the first floor of JPNATC where projects on head injuries, Emergency Trauma Care, Fragility factures and Trauma Immunology will be undertaken.

AIIMS also inaugurated the new OPD building where departments such as medicine, psychiatry, endocrinology, dermatology, orthopaedics and geriatrics have been shifted. It is an eight-storey building of which only three floors have been made functional, so far. Located 500 metres away from the existing campus, the new one can cater to over 3,000 patients.

As per officials, once all the departments are shifted to the new building, it can accommodate around 10,000 patients daily.

“The old Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD block was very congested. Patients had to suffer a lot while receiving treatment. Parking was also a very big issue as they had to park their vehicles two to three kilometres away from the main block,” added the official.