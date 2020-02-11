By IANS

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Delhi Assembly poll trends showed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is winning with a clear majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have accepted defeat. The party has put up posters at its Delhi party office saying that it is not discouraged by defeat.

A poster in the Delhi BJP office has a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reads 'Victory doesn't makes us arrogant, defeat doesn't demoralise us'.

BJP puts up posters accepting defeat in Delhi polls as the Delhi Assembly poll trends showed that the AAP is winning with a clear majority. @BJP4India @AamAadmiParty #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElection2020 #AAPWinningDelhi #ResultOnDelhi pic.twitter.com/tkAz1Ersnm — Samarth (@samsrivastava31) February 11, 2020

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Yadav said that this is an old poster and it should not be linked to the Delhi Assembly election results.

Earlier, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said he is not nervous as he knows that the polls will have something good for the party.